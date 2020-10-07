Meijer is recalling some whole and pre-cut fruit.

The recall is part of a sampling investigation and is due to the potential risk of salmonella.

The recall involves whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls. They range in weights from 6-40 ounces and were sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 in stores across the state.

If you bought the product, don’t eat it, and return it to Meijer for a full refund.

The recalled whole cantaloupe would have a sticker label stating Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC. If there is no sticker label to identify it, then it should be considered part of the recall. In addition, Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in the store made products. The following packaged products are in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand label include:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 - Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

Click here for a list of all the products.

