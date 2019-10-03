A Michigan company is voluntarily recalling its chicken salad.
Lipari Foods says several types of its chicken salad products contain listeria monocytogenes.
It can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The recall includes Lipari Old Tyme bulk chicken salad, Lipari Old Tyme bulk cranberry almond chicken salad, Premo chicken salad wedge sandwiches, fresh grab chicken salad wedge sandwiches, and Premo signature cranberry almond chicken salad on croissant.
Lipari Foods began shipping the products on August 25 to 15 different states, including Michigan.
If you have one of these recalled products, do not eat them. Thrown them away or return them to the place you purchased them.
Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.
