Unilever is recalling some varieties of Ben & Jerry's ice cream products because they may contain undeclared tree nuts.
The recall affects Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product, sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons, with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4.
The Coconut Seven Layer Bar was distributed nationwide and sold wholesale and in scoop shops.
The recall also affects Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey, sold in a pint tub (473 mL), with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.
The Chunky Monkey pints were also distributed nationwide. They were sold in retail stores.
The recall began "after an undeclared nut was found" during production. Unilever says one of its nut suppliers made an error.
Both products contain walnuts and include a label that they "may contain other tree nuts."
However, almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information.
Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to such tree nuts could be at risk of a life-threatening reaction if they consume the affected products.
No illnesses or severe reactions have been reported at this time.
If you purchased the recalled product, keep the container and call 833-236-1237 for further information.
