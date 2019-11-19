Thousands of cases of Breakstone’s cottage cheese are being recalled due to the possibility of plastic and metal being found in it.
The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a customer who found a piece of red plastic in a container. There have now been six consumer complaints.
The following are being recalled:
- 16-ounce Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC 0 21000 30053 2
- 24-ounce Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC 0 21000 12285 1
- 24-ounce Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC 0 21000 12284 4
The recall impacts approximately 9,500 cases of the cottage cheese.
If you have one of the recalled products, don’t eat it, and return it to the store where you purchased it from for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.