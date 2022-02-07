The recall effort against a Davison school board member fell short of the signatures it needed to get a special election.
According to a letter from Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, local clerks found more than 400 invalid signatures. That put the recall petitioners about 100 short of what they needed.
The Committee for School Board Integrity was leading the recall campaign against Matthew Smith and had already announced a candidate for his seat.
"Well, I'm ready to move forward. I've said all along that this is political," Smith said.
"I was very confused," said Jenessa Phillips, from the Committee for School Board Integrity.
Without enough signatures to force a special election, the two sides of the recall effort against Smith are trying to move forward, but in two different directions.
"I know for a fact that myself and my team had done a very, very good job, as best as we could at least with the tools that we had, to verify every single signature that was on every single petition," Phillips said.
Phillips started the Committee for School Board Integrity and announced her candidacy for Smith's position about a week ago. Smith pled guilty to malicious use of telecommunication services after a Houghton County clerk said he threatened to kill her dog.
"Those that signed the petition that have a disagreement with me or my leadership ability, I'm gonna work even harder for those people that signed the petition. For those that have supported me all along this journey, I thank them for that," Smith said.
Smith said he wants to put it behind him.
"I'm just happy it's all over with. We can move forward. We can focus on the kids and get down to the business at hand, which is providing all Davison students with a quality education," Smith said.
Phillips has about a week to file any challenges to the count. If that doesn't go through, a May special election is off the table.
November would be the next chance. While residents can petition for another recall using the same language from this failed petition until the beginning of April, Phillips isn't sure she wants to lead again.
"I didn't just stop when everybody you know went home and called it a night because you know, everybody was door knocking from the freezing cold and the weather it was absolutely terrible. I didn't stop. I would go through every single petition," Phillips said.
Smith said he has not decided whether he will seek re-election in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.