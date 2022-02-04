The recall effort against a local school board member has not received enough signatures to force a special election, according to a letter from the Genesee County Clerk.
“Please be advised that there are an inadequate number of signatures to move forward with a recall election of Davison School Board member, Matthew Michael Smith,” Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said in a letter.
Smith, the Genesee County Republican Party Chair and Davison School Board member, pled guilty to malicious use of telecommunication services after a Houghton County Clerk said he threatened to kill her dogs. Smith denies he made the threat and referred to it as an “annoying” phone call he made.
On Jan. 18, the clerk’s office received about 4,025 signatures on recall petition sheets. After the initial investigation on Jan. 21, the office forwarded the sheets to multiple local clerk’s offices to examine the signatures.
On Feb. 4, all of the clerk’s offices returned the petition sheets to the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.
The required number of valid signatures to continue with a recall election is 3,689. After the examination of the signatures, the number of valid signatures in 3,593, according to the letter sent by the clerk’s office.
Smith released this statement to TV5 about the recall efforts not receiving enough signatures:
“Many signed the petition because they were told lies, and have smeared me wrongfully for over a year in a coordinated effort.
God has allowed this to conclude in a way that the truth has been revealed.
I’m glad it’s over and that my school district will not have to endure the expense of an unnecessary election.
Now, we shift the focus on the kids; where it should be. All while exposing the real local corruption, and there’s a lot of it.
Onward and upward for what’s best for my Davison School students.”
