The state of Michigan has expanded its recall for marijuana products that failed the safety compliance test.
The original health and safety advisory recall was issued by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency on Friday, Jan. 10.
The original recall was for the following product sold at three provisioning centers in the state between Oct. 14, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020:
Production batch: 1A4050100002330000000009
Product name: Orange Burst - Buds
Failed testing: Chemical residue (Paclobutrazol)
That product was sold at the following provisioning centers:
Pharmaco, Inc. - 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City with individual package # 1A4050100002330000000415
Pharmaco, Inc. - 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City with individual package # 1A4050100002330000000416
Pharmaco, Inc. - 20561 Dwyer St., Detroit with individual package # 1A405010000233000000041
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency expanded the recall on Friday, Jan. 17 to include the following products sold at the centers listed below:
- PC-000190 – Thrive Provisioning Center - 6007 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49201
- Ice Cream Buds
- 1A4050100002775000000630 (7/8/19 - 7/11/19)
- 1A4050100002775000000631 (7/6/19 - 8/11/19)
- 1A4050100002775000000656 (7/27/19 - 7/30/19)
- Ice Cream Buds
- PC-000249 – Pharmaco (Dank on Arrival) - 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City, MI 48706
- Orange Burst – Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000065 (8/5/19 - 9/9/19)
- Juju Glue Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000057 (8/2/19 - 9/10/19)
- Orange Burst – Buds
- PC-000226 – Pharmaco (Shake & Bake) - 20477 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 48235
- Orange Burst – Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000063 (8/3/19 - 8/23/19)
- Dosi Doe Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000061 (8/3/19 - 8/26/19)
- 1A4050100002330000000062 (8/3/19 - 8/26/19)
- 1A4050100002330000000058 (8/6/19 - 9/15/19)
- Juju Glue Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000055 (8/12/19 - 8/30/19)
- 1A4050100002330000000048 (8/1/19 - 8/30/19)
- Orange Burst – Buds
- PC-000232 – Pharmaco (Remedii Battle Creek) - 160 E Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015
- Glue Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000059 (8/5/19 - 08/30/19)
- Glue Buds
- PC-000111 – Amazing Buds - 1301 Main St., Adrian, MI 49221
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- 1A4050100000900000017475 (8/19/19 - 10/23/19)
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- PC-000118 – Choice Labs - 6031 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49201
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- 1A4050100000900000018360 (8/24/19 - 9/1/19)
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- PC-000129 – Green House of Walled Lake - 103 E. Walled Lake Drive, Walled Lake, MI 48390
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- 1A4050100000900000019067 (8/28/19 - 9/4/19)
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- PC-000068 – Wayne PRV - 5405 Cogswell Road, Wayne, MI 48184
- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush
- 1A4050100001196000000502 (8/16/19 - 8/28/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000503 (8/29/19 - 8/31/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000507 (8/31/19 - 9/5/19)
- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush
- PC-000008 – Bloom City Club - 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush
- 1A4050100001196000000492 (8/28/19 - 8/31/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000493 (8/31/19 - 9/3/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000496 (9/3/19 - 9/5/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000497 (9/17/19 - 9/21/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000499 (9/5/19 - 9/6/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000500 (9/6/19 - 9/8/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000501 (9/23/19 - 10/5/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000504 (9/12/19 - 10/5/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000505 (9/8/19 - 10/18/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000494 (10/8/19 - 10/11/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000489 (10/11/19 - 10/17/19)
- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush
- PC-000182 – Nature’s Medicine - 3480 E North Union Road, Bay City, MI 48706
- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush
- 1A4050100001196000000490 (8/18/19 - 11/5/19)
- 1A4050100001196000000491 (9/3/19 - 11/5/19)
- Peanut Butter Buds
- 1A4050100001196000000021 (9/1/19 - 10/18/19)
- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush
- PC-000134 – 3843 Euclid - 3843 N Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI 48706
- Mitten Extracts - Mitten Pound Cake
- 1A4050100001FA5000000015 (10/17/19 - 11/12/19)
- Mitten Extracts - Pebble Cereal
- 1A4050100001FA5000000003 (10/17/19 - 11/15/19)
- Mitten Extracts - Mitten Pound Cake
- PC-000248 – Green Wellness Ventures - 101 N Front St., Chesaning, MI 48616
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- 1A4050100000900000017612 (8/20/19 - 1/10/20)
- Blueberry Muffin Buds
- PC-000259 – Pharmaco (Motown Meds) - 18334 W Warren Ave., Detroit, MI 48228
- Orange Burst – Buds
- 1A4050100002330000000418 (10/15/19 - 10/21/19)
- Orange Burst – Buds
"Patients and caregivers should look for the production batch number associated with the product name or the individual package number which can be found under the name of the provisioning center at which the product was sold," the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said in a press release.
If you have the recalled products in your possession, you should return them to the provisioning center where it was purchased.
Provisioning centers who carried the recalled products are required to notify their patients or caregivers who purchased the recalled products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.