Ground beef sold at Meijer is being recalled because it may have pieces of hard plastic in it.
JBS Plainwell, INC., out of Plainwell, Michigan is recalling around 43,292 pounds of ground beef products because it may be contaminated.
The recalled ground beef products were produced on March 20, 2019.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with case code 47283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with case code 47285 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT” with case code 47290 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “LEAN GROUND BEEF” with case code 42093 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN” with case code 42090 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND” with case code 42085 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK” with case code 42283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK” with case code 81631 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
• 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “GROUND BEEF” with case code 81629 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Michigan and Wisconsin.
There are concerns the recalled products may be in people’s freezers.
