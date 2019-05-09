Igloo is recalling several cooler models because the cooler’s latch can automatically lock, allowing a person to become trapped inside the air-tight container.
The Consumers Product Safety Commission issued the recall for Igloo Marine Coolers after a report of a child being trapped.
The recall said the cooler’s stainless-steel latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.
The coolers were made for use on boats and marine environments.
The Igloo logo is embossed on the metal latch and on the outside of the coolers. The coolers were sold in 54, 72, 94, 110, and 150 quart sizes. “Igloo Marine Elite Cooler” and the quart size are printed on a label on the coolers. The 110 quart model of the cooler has two wheels and a metal handle that can be used to pull the cooler.
The coolers were sold in stores, and online from January 2015 through March 2019.
