A recall has been issued for high levels of vitamin e acetate in batches or marijuana vape cartridges.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the recall Wednesday for certain cartridges sold at Plan B Wellness at 20101 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

The cartridges were sold between October 3 and November 22, 2019 and on January 16, 2020.

The recall was issued for the following products

  • METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015
    Savage Stick 1G Concentrate
  • METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743
    1g-Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge
  • METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744
    1g-Savage-GG#4 Cartridge
  • METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746
    1g- Savage-Runtz Cartridge

Anyone who purchased the products can take them back to the store.

Any adverse reactions should be reported to MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or 517-284-8599.

