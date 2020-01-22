A recall has been issued for high levels of vitamin e acetate in batches or marijuana vape cartridges.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the recall Wednesday for certain cartridges sold at Plan B Wellness at 20101 8 Mile Road in Detroit.
The cartridges were sold between October 3 and November 22, 2019 and on January 16, 2020.
The recall was issued for the following products
- METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015
Savage Stick 1G Concentrate
- METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743
1g-Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge
- METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744
1g-Savage-GG#4 Cartridge
- METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746
1g- Savage-Runtz Cartridge
Anyone who purchased the products can take them back to the store.
Any adverse reactions should be reported to MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or 517-284-8599.
