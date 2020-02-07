GENERIC: marijuana, cannabis

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is reporting a recall of medical marijuana that failed laboratory testing for high levels of vitamin E acetate.

The high levels were found in several vape cartridges that were manufactured prior to the Emergency Rules for marijuana products intended for inhalation which were filed on Nov. 22, 2019. 

The cartridges were sold at a provisioning center locally in Vassar, along with businesses in Jackson, Walled Lake, Ferndale and Detroit.

The affected vape cartridges are labeled with the location of the facility they were sold at, along with the tag number assigned to the product.

Patients should return affected vape cartridges to the provisioning center where they purchased them from for proper disposal. Patients should also report symptoms, as a result of this recall, to their doctor.

The recalled products are:

664 Vassar, LLC

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from 664 Vassar, LLC – License PC-000035 – located at 664 State RD Vassar, MI 48768:

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002619

True-Green Crack

Sold between January 10, 2020 and February 4, 2020

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002609

True-Sandferando

Sold between January 10, 2020 and February 5, 2020

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002620

True-North Lights

Sold between January 10, 2020 and February 5, 2020

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002618

True-CBD/THC

Sold between January 10, 2020 and February 5, 2020

Fuel 420

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Fuel 420 – License PC-000077 – located at 1255 Falahee RD Jackson, MI 49203:

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000026

Cart 510 .6G Wedding Cake - FUEL 420

Sold between April 3, 2019 and November 11, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000032

Carts 510 .6G Lime - FUEL 420

Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000022

Cart 510 .6G Skittlez - FUEL 420

Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000031

Carts 510 .6G Lemonade - FUEL 420

Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019

Green House of Walled Lake

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Green House of Walled Lake – License PC-000129 – located at 103 E. Walled Lake DR Walled Lake, MI 48390:

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001961

True-Green Crack

Sold between July 10, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100000BB9000001101

Motor City High | Green Crack | 1g Cart

Sold between January 28, 2020 and February 5, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001963

True-Sandferando

Sold between July 20, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100000BB9000001103

Motor City High | San Fernando Valley | 1g Cart

Sold between January 28, 2020 and February 5, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001962

True-North Lights

Sold between July 18, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100000BB9000001102

Motor City High | Northern Lights | 1g Cart

Sold between January 28, 2020 and February 5, 2019

Liv Wellness Center, LLC

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Liv Wellness Center, LLC – License PC-000298 – located at 2625 Hilton Rd Suite 100 Ferndale, MI 48220:

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002323

True-Green Crack

Sold between September 18, 2019 and November 06, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002325

True-Sandferando

Sold between September 18, 2019 and November 21, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002326

True-North Lights

Sold between September 13, 2019 and November 06, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002205

True-CBD/THC

Sold between September 12, 2019 and November 19, 2019

The Green Mile Detroit

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from The Green Mile Detroit – License PC-000144 – located at 6650 Eight Mile RD Detroit, MI 48234:

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001527

True-CBD/THC

Sold between June 8, 2019 and July 1, 2019

