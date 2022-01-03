A recall petition against three Alma city commissioners has missed its deadline.
The Gratiot County Clerk’s Office said the petition needed to be filed on Dec. 31, before the last year the officials' term.
Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl and Nick Piccolo are all up for re-election this year. This was the third recall petition filed against the city commissioners.
In September, the three voted to rezone the former Warwick Living Center Property for use as temporary housing for unaccompanied migrant boys.
The temporary housing center is expected to open in the first quarter of this year. Bethany Christian Services said it hasn’t set an opening date but it hopes to release more information in mid-January.
Staff at the center will care for a small group of children for 30 to 45 days while the non-profit organization reunifies them with their own families, Bethany Christian Services said.
