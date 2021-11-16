The next stage in the effort to recall a Davison School Board member started earlier Tuesday.

The committee for school board integrity announced the beginning of 60 days of signature collection in the effort to recall and replace Davison school board member Matthew Smith.

Smith has been charged with making a threatening phone call to the Houghton County Clerk in March of 2020 and is currently awaiting trial.

Local Republican party chair ordered to find new attorney for criminal case A local Republican leader accused of making a threatening phone call to a Democratic county clerk was in court Thursday morning.

Because of those charges, parents and volunteers in Davison are calling for Matthew Smith to be removed from the Davison School Board. His actions have made them question if he's fit to make decisions on behalf of their children.

TV5 spoke with a sponsor of the recall petition who cited an allegedly threatening phone call from Smith to the Houghton County Clerk. Smith is accused of threatening the clerk and her dogs. The group has to collect 3,869 signatures in order for the recall to move forward but they're hoping to collect 5 to 6 thousand to seal the deal.

“We want people to be aware this is what happened this is the evidence that they gathered from that particular case so even if he isn't necessarily convicted the fact that he has been charged with this I believe screams lets pay attention to this. You don't ever want to a school board member to be charged with terrorizing somebody,” said Jenessa Phillips, the sponsor of the recall petition.

The group of about 20 to 30 volunteers are determined to collect enough signatures to remove Smith and have 60 days to do so.

Smith is a former freelance reporter for TV5.