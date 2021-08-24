Matthew Smith
Source: Matthew Smith: Davison Board of Education.

The language for a recall petition has been filed against Matthew Smith, a member of the Davison School Board.

The recall petition document states Smith should be recalled because “pending misdemeanor charges for malicious use of phone, numerous violations of school board bylaws, use of social media to conduct school board business, representing views as views of the board, disclosing board information in advance to ‘break news’, using boar position for personal gain, specifically social media to advance to higher office and discriminatory harassment.” The petition also claims Smith has been bullying parents on social media.

Clerk says she's still rattled after threatening call from Davison School Board member

A hearing will be held Sept. 1 at 3:30 in front of Judge Jennie Barkey to determine if the petition is factual.

Smith is a former freelance employee of TV5.

Davison School Board member pleads not guilty to charges

