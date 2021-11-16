Recall petitions filed for third time against Alma city commissioners

The petitions have been filed for a third time against city commissioners Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl and Nick Piccolo.
In September, the three voted to rezone the former Warwick Living Center Property for use as temporary housing for unaccompanied migrant boys between the ages of 12 to 17.
Planning commissioners had recommended against the rezoning. If the election commission approves the recall language, commissioners will have 10 days to appeal the ruling in court.
