The Children’s Place is recalling girl’s infant snowsuits because metal snaps could detach, causing a choking hazard.
The recall, through the Consumer Product Safety Commission, says the snowsuits were sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months.
They were sold from August 2018 through Nov. 2018 in two styles and have three colors/patterns. Around 14,900 were sold in the United States, priced at around $50.
The style numbers 2111187 or 2111188 are printed on a label sown into the side seam, with vendor number 7000028.
They have matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.
One report of a metal snap detaching has been reported, but there were no injuries.
If you own one, stop using it immediately and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email about how to get a full refund.
