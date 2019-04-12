Hunters, listen up.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is recalling some tree stands as the weld on the seat can break.
The store, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling Field & Stream Style HEH01566 Description F&S Timberline Hang On tree stands.
The stands are brown metal with a black canvas seat.
The letters “HEH01566” followed by “FS080117” or “FS090117” are printed on the arm of the tree stand between the seat and the safety platform. “Field & Stream” is printed on the bottom of the canvas seat.
Consumers should stop using the stands immediately and return them to Dick’s Sporting goods or Field & Stream stores for a full refund or store credit.
Contact DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dickssportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
