About 90,000 USB charging cables that were sold at Target are being recalled after more than a dozen reports of the cables smoking, sparking, or igniting.
The heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables.
The metal charging cable is purple, green, and blue iridescent and the word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector.
The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.
They were sold at Target stores nationwide, and online at target.com from June 2018 through Jan. 2019 for about $15.
You can return them for a full refund.
For more on the recall, click here.
