Target is recalling some wooden toy vehicles because the wheels could come off, causing a choking hazard.
The Bullseye Playground toy vehicles were sold individually in store, and as an 8-pack online.
The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger.
The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Click here for the full list.
If you have these at your house, take them away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
They were sold from Oct. 2018 through Nov. 2018 for $1 individually or about $8 for the 8-pack.
