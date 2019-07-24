A suspicious string of mobile home fires is causing residents to be on high alert.
“I’m thinking I need to catch this guy that’s burning these trailers down. It’s ridiculous,” said Russell Sauvageau, resident.
Sauvageau lives in Genesee Forest Estates where a string of fires have recently been started.
“I’m usually up at night and I have my hose hooked up. When they were on fire, I had to get my hose out and spray my roof down because there was embers flying all over. I was scared of my house burning down,” Sauvageau said.
Although the fires were set to mostly abandoned trailers, people in the community want to move because no arrest has been made.
“I’ve considered it but being a single parent I’m kind of stuck here now because it’s affordable. But at the end of the day, I’d rather go broke paying bills and get a different house then worrying about my kids’ safety every day,” said Brianna, resident.
Brianna said she’s trying to move to a different trailer with her three children because of the recent fires. She said she can’t move faster because she is having trouble renting her current home out.
“Since the fires have happened, it’s been very hard for me to rent mine out. So, that’s been a bit of a problem because a lot of people are scared to move into here,” Brianna said.
Sauvageau said neighbors put a fire out themselves last week.
The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Sauvageau said he just wants the fires to stop.
“There’s families, there’s kids in here. People could get hurt,” Sauvageau said.
