The recent rain is putting a damper on campers.
Bay City State Park reports the rain has affected about 60 percent of the campsites there.
"We had to cancel approximately 40 reservations this weekend just because nobody can get on the sites. And then after all the sites get the waters off them, you have to deal with the mud," Park Ranger Allen Vaerten said.
He said several people have canceled their reservations and have been given full refunds.
There are still about 140 campsites that are occupied this weekend.
