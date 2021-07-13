A unique combination of conditions is creating a tsunami-like swarm of mosquitos across the state this summer.
“Currently, we are having quite an outbreak of mosquitos and many residents and people that visit the county can attest to that,” said Carl Doud, director of Midland County Mosquito Control.
Doud said mosquitos are back with a vengeance. A warm and dry spring kept the number of pests in check, but recent rainfall has changed all that, leaving behind standing water, which is just what mosquitos need.
“When you get big rains across the entire county for instance, like we had in late June, there’s more habitat than we can get to. So inevitably, you’re going to have a large number of mosquitos out bothering people,” Doud said.
But that’s not all.
“It is a definite trend in Michigan that tick activity is up and we’re starting to see it increase in this county as well,” Doud said.
Doud said his department is short staffed right now. Employees are working longer hours and extra days in an effort to keep mosquitos under control. Especially with big events like the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational teeing off this week.
“We have covered that area of town. That’s one of our focuses is trying to provide services to the areas where these events are occurring. So yeah, it’s just another part of what we’re trying to do to the current situations,” Doud said.
Doud said if the rain keeps falling, mosquito numbers will keep rising. He said if the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’ll be swatting for a while.
“We could see mosquitos through much of this latter part of the summer unfortunately,” Doud said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.