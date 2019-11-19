A recent water sample showed elevated lead levels in some Lapeer homes.
In September, the city of Lapeer collected samples from 20 single family residential properties with lead service lines.
Three of the homes tested exceeded the action level of 15 parts per billion.
Those three lead service lines were replaced with copper within a month of being notified of the elevated test results, the city said.
The city estimates there are about 70 customers in the city and neighboring townships with lead service lines.
The city recommends the following actions to help reduce lead exposure:
- Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.
- If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two (2) minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.
- If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five (5) minutes to flush water from the plumbing of your home and the lead service line.
- Consider using a filter to reduce lead in drinking water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that any household with an infant, young child or pregnant woman use cold water and a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water, especially when preparing baby formula.
- Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction.
- Be sure to maintain and replace the filter device in accordance with the manufactures instruction to protect water quality.
- If your household has a child or pregnant woman and are not able to afford the cost of a lead filter, the City of Lapeer, on Wednesday, November 20th, between the hours of 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lapeer County Health Department, Lower Level, 1800 Imlay City Road, Lapeer, Michigan 48446, will be providing one lead filter system at no cost for those that qualify.
- Do not use hot water for drinking, preparing food, cooking, or preparing baby formula.
- Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.
- Clean your faucet aerator to remove trapped debris.
- Check whether your home has a lead service line. You can contact the City’s Department of Public Works to have a staff member visit your home to identify the water line service material at no charge by calling 810-664-4711.
- Anyone with health-related questions can contact Lapeer County Health Department at 810-667-0391.
If you are a City of Lapeer water customer and have or think you may have a lead service line, you can contact the city’s Department of Public Works at 810-664-4711 to verify. The city will have a staff member visit your home at no charge to inspect your water service line.
