Prioritizing vulnerable populations has been the state's goal when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, which is why people who are homeless were made eligible for the vaccine last week.
The goal is to eliminate new outbreaks of COVID-19 from popping up in shelters across the state.
"It feels wonderful. I've been waiting a long time," one vaccine recipient said.
"We're just so grateful, very grateful," another said.
People who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday were grateful. The shots were administered at Midland's Open Door, an agency that serves the homeless and low-income individuals.
Jimmie Cramer said he can be closer to his 6-year-old daughter.
"I know that I have my vaccine you know, that it's safer for me to be around her," Cramer said.
And Tammy Hall is looking forward to spending time with loved ones.
"Now I can go see my mother-in-law and have Easter dinner now with the family," Hall said.
While her husband, Larry, wants to defeat COVID.
"Just that much closer to the normal life," he said.
As you can imagine, organizers said they are glad they can put on this event.
"It feels fantastic,” said Renee Pettinger, executive director of Open Door. “You know a lot of people that wanted to get the vaccine and just were uncertain of how or when. And so, the health department making this available is just tremendous for them."
She said the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is perfect for those she serves.
"So, we don't have to track people down to get that second shot which is a huge help for a population that tends to be a little bit more transient," Pettinger said.
One quick shot that will make a lasting impact on the lives of all who get it.
"The Open Door is a wonderful program," Cramer said.
"Kind of just puts your mind at ease," Larry said.
"Thank you so much for doing it. It's a blessing," Tammy said.
