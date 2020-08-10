A total of 84 waterspouts and funnels appeared over the Great Lakes within the last week, according to the International Centre For Waterspout Research (ICWR).
ICWR is calling it the "Great Waterspout Outbreak of 2020".
This broke the record of 67, which was set back in 2013.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5 alone, there were a total of 42 waterspouts and funnels.
ICWR said there were certainly more that happened in the middle of the lakes where no one could see them.
The research group attributes part of the outbreak to above normal water temperatures and to social media as it’s much easier to report waterspouts and funnels now than in the past.
