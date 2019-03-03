While we're entering the first full week on March, colder air is still making its presence across Mid-Michigan.
An air mass of arctic air will spill down from Canada late Sunday night and last into mid-week. Temperatures are only forecasted to reach the teens for highs with low temperatures down into the single digits. Wind chills are forecasted to feel closer to or below zero.
With that said, a few record cold temperatures could possibly be tied or broken going into this week. These records have been kept and recorded by the National Weather Service dating back to 1921.
For March 4th, the lowest maximum temperature recorded for Flint was 15 degrees set back in 2002. The lowest maximum temperature recorded for Saginaw was also 15 degrees set back in 2002.
For March 5th, the lowest maximum temperature recorded for Flint was 15 degrees set back in 2015. The lowest maximum temperature recorded for Saginaw was 17 degrees set back in 2015.
High temperatures at this point in the forecast show this:
March 4th: Flint: 15 degrees Saginaw: 14 degrees
March 5th: Flint: 17 degrees Saginaw: 16 degrees
Stay tuned to the forecast as we brace for another shot of arctic air. Good news is there are only 17 days until the official start of Spring!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
