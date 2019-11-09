Record number of skaters turn out for 17th annual Skate Midland competition

A record number of athletes performed their very best tricks at the 17th annual Skate Midland competition.
“We get skaters that start off at 2 to 3-years-old and we get skaters that start off as an adult,” said Steve Hartsell, Skating Director of Midland Figure Skating Club.
It’s a day of skating for all ages at the Midland Civic Arena, where more than 140 skaters from across 20 clubs are competing in Skate Midland.
Karen Boswell is part of the organizing committee and said the competition is broken down into different categories for skaters to show off a wide variety of skill.
“Just being on the ice and here we have the athleticism because you know you really have to be strong to be able to skate and also it has that artistic side, with the music so then it also makes it fun for expression and creativity,” Boswell said.
She said the various competition levels are a great way to get every type of skater involved, which is something Susan Bakke agrees with.
She said it’s never really too late to pick up a new hobby.
“It’s really a life-long sport,” Bakke said. “It’s nice to see them starting at a young age, but we have skaters that are starting as adults. I know my husband and I both started as adults and continue to skate to this day.”
There were also categories for Special Olympics and other skills and skaters of all ages may compete as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.