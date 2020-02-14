Editor's note: The following story details abuse against a minor that may be disturbing to some people.
New details are emerging in the case against a Michigan man accused of doing “unspeakable things” to infant.
In federal court documents obtained by TV5, a reported victim of 43-year-old Jeremy McCallum told federal agents not only was she sexually assaulted by McCallum daily, but he pointed a gun at her threatening to kill her family if she ever told anyone.
She says McCallum would record her in leotards, cutting out the private area and forcing her to pose before assaulting her on camera.
She told agents McCallum would get mad if she didn't pay attention during the recordings.
She can't even remember how many there were because of the sheer number of sexual assaults that she was forced to endure., records show
The assaults reportedly went on from 2001 to 2004 when the victim was between the ages of 5 and 8-years-old.
Prosecutors say the old recordings were among a stockpile of photos and DVDs found in McCallum's home after his son found some of the material and went to police.
McCallum is accused of recording videos of himself with children as young as infants.
"It's so bad and graphic that my assistant prosecutor who's assigned to the sex crimes division took sick at looking at these DVDs and photographs," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The federal documents show McCallum is facing nearly 40 federal child porn charges that's on top of the 88 he's racked up in Genesee County.
