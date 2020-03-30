An epidemic during a pandemic.
"That whole population is really struggling with how do they get their services, how do they stay connected?" said Lori Ziolkowski with Families Against Narcotics.
Recovering from addiction isn’t easy especially in quarantine.
Covid-19 means people trying to recover from drug and alcohol addiction can no longer meet face to face.
"Many of the resources that they rely on are no longer available,” Lori said. "Going to meetings is one of the bedrocks first people in recovery and having that social connection. This pandemic has really removed this opportunity from them."
Isolation and addiction just don’t mix.
That’s why a lot of these meetings that are so important for people in recovery are happening online now and just in case you don’t have internet access; many will even do conference calls.
"It’s a strain,” Lori said. “People are stressed out and stuck in the house and they’re not used to that. It’s definitely a challenge, especially for those already facing challenges."
Lori says” another one of those challenges is trying to actually get people into rehab centers.
"Facilities are requiring they’re medically clear,” she said. “We’ve attempted several times to have patients go to the ER even though they’re not symptomatic and physicians are telling them to quarantine for 14 days. That really throws a monkey wrench into things especially with somebody who might be homeless."
It’s a setback, but times of crisis call for creativity and community support.
"They’re using zoom meeting, Facebook live and all sorts of technology to keep people connected."
