Wixom Lake was considered ground zero for the devastating flood event that sent a rush of water into communities and forcing thousands of residents from their homes one year ago.
For many, the recovery process is ongoing as homes and lives are slowly rebuilt. Some communities may never look the same again and it could be years before residents feel at home once again.
Sid Hansen has lived on Wixom Lake for more than 40 years. When the flood hit, luckily his home was safe.
"The main damage that we had immediately was losing the lake," Hansen said.
After that, the shoreline erosion.
"Four Lakes Task Force came in and organized an effort to do shoreline erosion with the department of agriculture, federal government. Through grants, we just finished rebuilding our shoreline," Hansen said.
Larry Woodard is the president of the Wixom Lake Association.
"I was devastated," Woodard said.
Not as lucky as Hansen, the flooding mangled his newly renovated home.
"It took us from when it happened, May 19, until the end of November to get back in our house," Woodard said.
After the flood, Woodard got to work not just on his own home, but within the community.
"We're having a grand opening for our new playground that was just installed, we've had the building painted, we're doing cleanup,” Woodard said.
The little victories make him feel good.
"Oh, it makes me feel great," Woodard said.
And his hard work is paying off.
"People are now starting to have maybe more of a bright light up here. And I want to do everything I can to bring this together so we can have our lake back," Woodard said.
