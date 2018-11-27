It’s official.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers certified the Nov. 6 election results on Monday, Nov. 26. That means that recreational marijuana will become legal in Michigan on Dec. 6.
But that doesn’t mean you will be able to buy it anytime soon.
The Department of Licensing still needs to create rules for dispensaries, and it has been given two years to do that. But even when marijuana businesses open their doors, municipalities can still opt out.
However, on Dec. 6, people can grow up to 12 plants of marijuana and anyone over the age of 21 can legally use it, according to CBS affiliate WWMT. Those who do grow marijuana can give, but not sell, to those over 21-years-old.
