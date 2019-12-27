Recreational marijuana is now at a local business.
People lined up outside the door at Roots Provisioning Center in Bay County on Friday.
After receiving a license to sell recreational marijuana, Roots in Bangor Township finally opened its doors to eager customers on Friday.
Roots is selling products that range from flowers to concentrates. They even treated customers waiting in line to coffee, donuts, and a taco food truck.
The first customer in line showed up about 5:30 a.m. He said he uses marijuana for a multitude of reasons.
“Once I turned 18, I tried it for the first time and actually felt like it helped with my depression and everything like that. So I’ve been using it,” said Thomas Petrimoulx, customer.
Other customers said they use marijuana because they can’t rely on traditional medicines.
Others say with new marijuana centers opening up to recreational sales, they hope it’ll help reduce the stigma surrounding pot.
If you are an adult 21 years or older and are looking to buy any products from Roots, you must have a valid, non-expired ID.
Roots staff said they will have separate checkout counters for medical marijuana patients.
