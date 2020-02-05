Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have resulted in nearly $3 million in tax for the state in the first two months.
As of Feb. 2, the total for adult-use sales was $17,699,942. That resulted in $1,769,995 in excise tax and $1,168,197 in sales tax for the state, the state reported on Feb. 5.
The state also announced additional recreational marijuana licenses have been issued.
That brings the total to 76 licenses across the state. Among those licenses are 43 marijuana retailers which are listed below:
- 1st Quality Medz - 286 Burke St., River Rouge, MI 48218
- 20 Past 4 - 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
- 3843 Euclid, LLC - 3843 N. Euclid, Bay City, MI 48706
- Ann Arbor Healing LLC - 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Arbors Wellness - 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Battle Creek Provisioning - 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037
- Battle Spring LLC - 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015
- Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan, LLC - 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI 49441
- Bloom City Club - 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103
- Breedsville Provision Center, LLC - 77 E. Main St., Breedsville, MI 49027
- Choice Labs - 3331 Page Ave, JACKSON MI 49203
- Dank on Arrival - 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City, MI 48706
- ELITE WELLNESS MOUNT MORRIS - 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
- Essence Collective - 759 E. Pinconning Road, Pinconning, MI 48650
- Exclusive Provisioning Centers - 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
- Green Acres Wellness Center, LLC - 4700 N Huron Road, Pinconning, MI 48650
- Green House of Walled Lake - 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake, MI 48390
- Green Peak Innovations/Skymint - 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Green Planet Patient Collective - 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Greenstone - 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Green Tree Relief - 124 S. Main St., Reading, MI 49274
- Herbology - 2732 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48103
- Herbology - 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218
- Kinship Pharma - 2199 N. Concord, Albion, MI 49224
- Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co. - 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
- Lume Cannabis Co. - 9899 Honor Highway, Honor, MI 49640
- Meds Cafe - 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779
- Michigan Supply and Provisions - 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
- MISSION ANN ARBOR - 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Nature's Medicines - 3480 E. NORTH UNION ROAD, BAY CITY MI 48706
- Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc. - 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529
- Park Place Provisionary - 1922 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
- Pinnacle Emporium - 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256
- Puff Cannabis Company - 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706
- RELEAF CENTER FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE CHESANING - 144 W BROAD Bldg, CHESANING MI 48616
- Releaf Center for Compassionate Care - 1840 Terminal Road, Suite A, Niles, MI 49120
- Remedii - 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526
- Roots - 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706
- The Barn - 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
- The Fire Station, LLC - 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866
- The Flower Bowl -28661 Michigan Ave., Inkster, MI 48141
- The Green Door Bangor, Inc. - 126 W. Monroe St., Bangor, MI 49013
- White River Wellness - 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling their product yet.
You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.
The allocation of funds received from recreational marijuana are addressed in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, which can be found here.
