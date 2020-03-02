IMAGE: marijuana

Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have totaled nearly $32 million in the first three months.

The sales have resulted in more than $5 million in tax for the state, including nearly $3.2 million in excise tax and $2.1 million in sales tax.

As of March 2, the total for adult-use sales was $31,971,862. That resulted in $3,197,186 in excise tax and $2,110,143 in sales tax for the state, the state reported on March 2.

The state also announced additional recreational marijuana licenses have been issued.

That brings the total to 111 licenses across the state. Among those licenses are 61 marijuana retailers which are listed below:

1st Quality Medz - 286 Burke St., River Rouge, MI 48218

20 Past 4 - 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202

3843 Euclid, LLC - 3843 N. Euclid, Bay City, MI 48706

AIM HIGH MEDS - 15776 M-60 HWY Bldg, Teknosha, MI 49092

Ann Arbor Healing LLC - 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Arbors Wellness - 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104

Battle Creek Provisioning - 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037

Battle Spring LLC - 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015

Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan, LLC - 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI 49441

Bloom City Club - 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103

Breedsville Provision Center, LLC - 77 E. Main St., Breedsville, MI 49027

BREEZE USA - 24517 John R Road, Hazel Park, MI 48030

Canna 43 - 33760 CR653, Gobles, MI 49055

Choice Labs - 3331 Page Ave, JACKSON MI 49203

Common Citizen - 310 S. Averill Ave., Flint, MI 48506

Dank on Arrival - 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City, MI 48706

ELITE WELLNESS MOUNT MORRIS - 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458

Essence Collective - 759 E. Pinconning Road, Pinconning, MI 48650

Exclusive Provisioning Centers - 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108

Freddie's LLC - 10092 N. Dort Hwy Suite B, Clio, MI 48420

From the Earth - 11990 Pulaski Road, Hanover, MI 49241

Great Lakes Natural Remedies Inc. - 1983 Benzie HWY, Benzonia, MI 49616

Green Acres Wellness Center, LLC - 4700 N Huron Road, Pinconning, MI 48650

Green House of Walled Lake - 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake, MI 48390

Green Peak Innovations/Skymint - 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Green Planet Patient Collective - 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Greenstone - 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104

Green Tree Relief - 124 S. Main St., Reading, MI 49274

Herbology - 2732 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Herbology - 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218

Herbology - 133 W. Monroe, Bangor, MI 49013

HG Lansing, LLC - 5025 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48910

House of Fire Provisioning - 3967 Euclid Ave., Bay City, MI 48706

Humblebee Products, LLC - 6974 N. Old 27, #74, Frederic, MI 49733

Kinship Pharma - 2199 N. Concord, Albion, MI 49224

Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co. - 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631

Lume Cannabis Co. - 9899 Honor Highway, Honor, MI 49640

Lume Cannabis Co. - 116 N. Washington St., Owosso, MI 48867

Meds Cafe - 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779

Michigan Supply and Provisions - 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256

MISSION ANN ARBOR - 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Nature's Medicines - 3480 E. NORTH UNION ROAD, BAY CITY MI 48706

Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc. - 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529

Park Place Provisionary - 1922 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202

Pinnacle Emporium - 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256

Puff Cannabis Company - 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706

Pure Options - 5815 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48911

QPS Michigan Holdings LLC - 617 Packard, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

RELEAF CENTER FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE CHESANING - 144 W BROAD Bldg, CHESANING MI 48616

Releaf Center for Compassionate Care - 1840 Terminal Road, Suite A, Niles, MI 49120

Remedii - 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526

Roots - 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706

Stateside Wellness - 1900 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48912

The Barn - 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529

The Botanical Co. - 1885 E. US-23, East Tawas, MI 48730

The Fire Station, LLC - 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866

The Flower Bowl -28661 Michigan Ave., Inkster, MI 48141

The Green Door Bangor, Inc. - 126 W. Monroe St., Bangor, MI 49013

THE RIVER - 101 N. Front St., Chesaning, MI 48304

Thrive Provisioning - 6007 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202

White River Wellness - 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349

If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling their product yet.

You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.

The allocation of funds received from recreational marijuana are addressed in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, which can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.