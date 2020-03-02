Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have totaled nearly $32 million in the first three months.
The sales have resulted in more than $5 million in tax for the state, including nearly $3.2 million in excise tax and $2.1 million in sales tax.
As of March 2, the total for adult-use sales was $31,971,862. That resulted in $3,197,186 in excise tax and $2,110,143 in sales tax for the state, the state reported on March 2.
The state also announced additional recreational marijuana licenses have been issued.
That brings the total to 111 licenses across the state. Among those licenses are 61 marijuana retailers which are listed below:
1st Quality Medz - 286 Burke St., River Rouge, MI 48218
20 Past 4 - 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
3843 Euclid, LLC - 3843 N. Euclid, Bay City, MI 48706
AIM HIGH MEDS - 15776 M-60 HWY Bldg, Teknosha, MI 49092
Ann Arbor Healing LLC - 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Arbors Wellness - 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
Battle Creek Provisioning - 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037
Battle Spring LLC - 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015
Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan, LLC - 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI 49441
Bloom City Club - 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103
Breedsville Provision Center, LLC - 77 E. Main St., Breedsville, MI 49027
BREEZE USA - 24517 John R Road, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Canna 43 - 33760 CR653, Gobles, MI 49055
Choice Labs - 3331 Page Ave, JACKSON MI 49203
Common Citizen - 310 S. Averill Ave., Flint, MI 48506
Dank on Arrival - 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City, MI 48706
ELITE WELLNESS MOUNT MORRIS - 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
Essence Collective - 759 E. Pinconning Road, Pinconning, MI 48650
Exclusive Provisioning Centers - 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
Freddie's LLC - 10092 N. Dort Hwy Suite B, Clio, MI 48420
From the Earth - 11990 Pulaski Road, Hanover, MI 49241
Great Lakes Natural Remedies Inc. - 1983 Benzie HWY, Benzonia, MI 49616
Green Acres Wellness Center, LLC - 4700 N Huron Road, Pinconning, MI 48650
Green House of Walled Lake - 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake, MI 48390
Green Peak Innovations/Skymint - 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Green Planet Patient Collective - 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Greenstone - 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
Green Tree Relief - 124 S. Main St., Reading, MI 49274
Herbology - 2732 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Herbology - 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218
Herbology - 133 W. Monroe, Bangor, MI 49013
HG Lansing, LLC - 5025 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48910
House of Fire Provisioning - 3967 Euclid Ave., Bay City, MI 48706
Humblebee Products, LLC - 6974 N. Old 27, #74, Frederic, MI 49733
Kinship Pharma - 2199 N. Concord, Albion, MI 49224
Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co. - 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
Lume Cannabis Co. - 9899 Honor Highway, Honor, MI 49640
Lume Cannabis Co. - 116 N. Washington St., Owosso, MI 48867
Meds Cafe - 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779
Michigan Supply and Provisions - 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
MISSION ANN ARBOR - 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Nature's Medicines - 3480 E. NORTH UNION ROAD, BAY CITY MI 48706
Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc. - 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529
Park Place Provisionary - 1922 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
Pinnacle Emporium - 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256
Puff Cannabis Company - 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706
Pure Options - 5815 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48911
QPS Michigan Holdings LLC - 617 Packard, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
RELEAF CENTER FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE CHESANING - 144 W BROAD Bldg, CHESANING MI 48616
Releaf Center for Compassionate Care - 1840 Terminal Road, Suite A, Niles, MI 49120
Remedii - 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526
Roots - 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706
Stateside Wellness - 1900 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48912
The Barn - 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
The Botanical Co. - 1885 E. US-23, East Tawas, MI 48730
The Fire Station, LLC - 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866
The Flower Bowl -28661 Michigan Ave., Inkster, MI 48141
The Green Door Bangor, Inc. - 126 W. Monroe St., Bangor, MI 49013
THE RIVER - 101 N. Front St., Chesaning, MI 48304
Thrive Provisioning - 6007 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49202
White River Wellness - 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling their product yet.
You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.
The allocation of funds received from recreational marijuana are addressed in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, which can be found here.
