Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have totaled nearly $6.5 million in the first four weeks.
The exact total is $6,478,116, which resulted in $647,812 in excise tax and $427,556 in sales tax, the state of Michigan reported on Monday, Jan. 30.
The week of Dec. 23 resulted in the highest weekly total of sales with $1,771,789 in sales.
The state also approved five more recreational marijuana licenses, bringing the total to 50. Among those 50 are 26 marijuana retailers. The other businesses include class C marijuana growers, processors, secure transporters, marijuana event organizers, and a marijuana safety compliance facility.
Below is a list of all of the retailers with a recreational marijuana license in the state:
- Ann Arbor Healing LLC - 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Arbors Wellness - 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Battle Creek Provisioning - 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037
- Battle Spring LLC - 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015
- Bloom City Club - 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103
- Choice Labs - 3331 Page Ave, JACKSON MI 49203
- ELITE WELLNESS MOUNT MORRIS - 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
- Exclusive Provisioning Centers - 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
- Green Peak Innovations/Skymint - 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Green Planet Patient Collective - 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Greenstone - 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Herbology - 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218
- Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co. - 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
- Meds Cafe - 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779
- Michigan Supply and Provisions - 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
- MISSION ANN ARBOR - 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Nature's Medicines - 3480 E. NORTH UNION ROAD, BAY CITY MI 48706
- Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc. - 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529
- Pinnacle Emporium - 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256
- Puff Cannabis Company - 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706
- RELEAF CENTER FOR COMPASSIONATE CARE CHESANING - 144 W BROAD Bldg, CHESANING MI 48616
- Remedii - 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526
- Roots - 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706
- The Barn - 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
- The Fire Station, LLC - 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866
- White River Wellness - 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling recreational marijuana.
You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.
