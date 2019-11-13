Michigan residents will soon be able to legally purchase recreational marijuana.
Legal recreational marijuana sales in the state of Michigan will begin on Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Medical marijuana facilities that have the recreational sales application approved can begin recreational sales on Dec. 1, according to the state.
This means all existing marijuana businesses with the proper licenses will be able to transfer up to 50 percent of their inventory, which has passed statewide testing, to sell for recreational purposes.
The state said equivalent licenses means any of the following held by a single licensee:
A marihuana grower license, of any class, issued under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA) and a grower license, of any class, issued under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA).
A marihuana processor license issued under the MRTMA and a processor license issued under the MMFLA.
A marihuana retailer license issued under the MRTMA and a provisioning center license issued under the MMFLA.
A marihuana secure transporter license issued under the MRTMA and a secure transporter license issued under the MMFLA.
A marihuana safety compliance facility license issued under the MRTMA and a safety compliance facility license issued under the MMFLA.
Beginning Dec. 1, growers will be able to transfer 50 percent of their harvest batch from their marijuana facility to their marijuana business, the state said.
In addition, processors will be able to transfer up to 50 percent of their finished product from their marijuana facility to their marijuana business, the state said.
Finally, provisioning centers will be able to transfer up to 50 percent of each product type that has been in inventory for a minimum of 30 days to their marijuana business, the state said.
All product transferred must have passed test results entered in the statewide monitoring system.
Residents must be 21-years-old or older to purchase marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.