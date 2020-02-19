A recreational marijuana shop will be opening in Clio on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Freddie’s will be opening in Clio for recreational marijuana users at 9 a.m.
The building is located at 10092 N. Dort Hwy.
During the opening, the owners, State Senate Minority Leader Steve Ananich, State Representative Sheryl Kennedy, and Thetford Township Supervisor Gary Stevens will be there.
Customers will receive a free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette.
