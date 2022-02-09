Even as COVID-19 cases decrease, an ongoing nursing shortage in the state continues. Nurse training and retention are needed to fight off the shortages.
Davenport University is trying to find people willing to be on the front lines.
"It is my passion to help people," said Alicia Wietfeldt.
That is why Wietfeldt wants to be a nurse. She took part in a career fair for senior nursing students at Davenport University's Midland campus on Wednesday.
Wietfeldt, who has worked in healthcare for 15 years, said she was inspired by what she saw at a local hospital.
"Just seeing the things that they did day in and day out, it really motivated me to go back to school and pursue a degree in nursing," Wietfeldt said.
Deanna Dubay is the associate department chair of nursing at Davenport. She said Davenport only takes a small number of students each year, so they receive a large amount of individual instruction.
"We really get to know our students. They're not a number here. We feel like we can do a lot more mentoring. We can help them develop that career path," Dubay said.
Dubay said there are about 15 employers here ready to help nursing students explore different career options.
"I think all of our students are already getting job offers and looking at what they're going to do in the future," Dubay said.
One of those employers is McLaren Bay Region. Jennifer Whyte is their spokesperson.
"We are really just looking to nurture and find nurses that want to be taken care of in their new role," Whyte said.
Whyte is a Davenport alum. She is excited about what lies ahead for new graduates.
"The opportunities are endless with nursing, many, many opportunities, and I just truly love it, love it," Whyte said.
Wietfeldt graduates on May 1. She is eager to get her career started after enduring the challenges the pandemic presented to nursing students everywhere.
"Lack of clinical time, hands on patient time. So, I'm really proud of not only the davenport class but any nurses that are pursuing this and graduating," Wietfeldt said.
