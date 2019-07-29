The American Red Cross is in the middle of an emergency blood shortage and is teaming up with Amazon in hopes of getting more donors.
Donors who give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross from July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
The Red Cross said it has less than a three-supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Mid-Michigan will see five blood drives from July 29 to Aug. 15:
- Alma - July 31 from 1 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Alma Public Library, 351 N. Court Ave.
- Bay City – Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at McLaren Bay Region, 1900 Columbus Ave.
- Chesaning – Aug. 12 from noon to 5:45 p.m. at Chesaning Lions Club, 17200 Corunna Rd.
- Ithaca – Aug. 6 from noon to 5:45 p.m. at Ithaca Community Center, 120 N. Maple
- Midland – Aug. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Centre Lodge #273, 148 E. Main St. Suite 300
The Red Cross said Amazon has donated $1 million in the hope of getting more donors out to blood drives this summer.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Eligible donors can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1 (800) RED CROSS.
