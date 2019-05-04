Volunteers hit the streets the make sure residents are prepared for an emergency.
The Michigan Red Cross headed door to door in the city and township of Saginaw to hand out smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
The initiative was in collaboration with the Saginaw Fire Department.
“We’ve recognized how important it is to have a working smoke alarm in your home,” said Lt. Aileen Pettinger from the Saginaw Fire Department.
The fire department said they even had a test run with a few families.
“We tested their smoke alarms after we installed them and had them meet at their meeting place, it worked awesome,” Pettinger said.
The program also passed out alarms to residents in Tittabawassee and Saginaw Township.
