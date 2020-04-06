The American Red Cross is launching a statewide online fundraising event due to the uncertainty and potential health impacts of COVID-19.
‘Mission: Possible 2020’ provides a new creative way for donors to come together through a virtual experience to help others during the pandemic, according to the American Red Cross.
With an eye toward public safety, the Red Cross said it decided to pivot its two premier annual fundraising events to a virtual platform.
According to the organization, West Michigan’s Red Cross Rendezvous, originally scheduled for May 19, and Southwest Michigan’s Red Fusion, scheduled for June 4, will now be part of the new virtual online fundraiser starting on April 15, 2020, until April 22, 2020.
The Red Cross said new auction items and interactive opportunities are being added daily and anyone interested in joining is encouraged to log on to the website regularly to keep up on new additions.
Participants will be able to interact with other supporters and staff while bidding on a wide variety of auction items. Celebrities and some of Michigan’s top business leaders will be involved, according to the Red Cross.
Funds raised from donations and the auction will provide direct support to help Red Cross response efforts happening throughout the state as a result of COVID-19.
To take part in the upcoming event, visit www.redcross.org/Michigan.
