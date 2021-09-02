With several states coast to coast dealing with damages from hurricanes and wildfires many areas across the United States need major repairs after the natural disasters.
Meghan Lehman, regional communications director for the Michigan Region of American Red Cross, said the need for help is widespread.
"We do have a more serious need for volunteers right now," Lehman said.
Natural disasters are devastating parts of the United States. Wildfires out west, hurricane Ida down south and flooding in the east.
"It's all over the place," Lehman said. "We need people to work in shelters, we need people to respond to disasters like home fires, and we need people to train to respond to disasters like what we have in Louisiana right now."
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are responding to Ida including 15 to 20 from Michigan. Eventually they are going to need breaks to rebuild their stamina physically and mentally.
"We have 600 people down there, some of them have been down there for a week, we're going to need to rotate those people out after a couple of weeks. We're going to have a need in Louisiana and the surrounding areas for a while. This isn't something that's going to be resolved in a couple of weeks," Lehman said.
Lehman acknowledges some may hesitate to volunteer because of the pandemic, but she said the Red Cross practices safety first.
"Coming out of a pandemic, some people may be apprehensive about COVID-19. It's important for people to know that,” Lehman said. "On every red cross site everywhere, we're following CDC guidelines."
She said the work that Red Cross volunteers do does not just touch the lives of those involved in a disaster.
"The work that you get to do with the red cross when you respond to a major disaster, like Ida, is extremely rewarding. People go down there, and it changes their lives," Lehman said.
If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross click here.
