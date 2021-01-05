The American Red Cross is urging donors, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood and help with the national convalescent plasma shortage.
To help bring out donors, the Red Cross and National Football League are teaming up for National Blood Donor Month to offer two special prizes.
For the month of January, those who donate blood or platelets will be automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Those who donate Jan. 1 through Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card for food and fun.
Appointments to donate can be made online at RedCrossBlood.org, through the Red Cross Donor app, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or using the Blood Scheduling Skill with Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
The American Red Cross said the need for convalescent plasma has risen, leading to a shortage of the lifesaving blood product.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could give a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.
