American Red Cross leaders in Genesee and Shiawassee counties are working with emergency management teams to assist those who lost their homes.
A shelter was set up at the Corunna Community Center for anyone who needed a place to stay, but without any residents on Friday, the shelter closed at 6:30 p.m.
Although the shelter is closed, The Red Cross will still assist residents in need.
The agency provides food, emergency relief, emotional support and health services after a disaster, and will continue to help residents in the tornado affected areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.