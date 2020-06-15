The American Red Cross announced it is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
This will give donors insight into if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.
Red Cross said there is an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that need blood products.
Antibody testing, which starts on June 15 and is only for a limited time, will show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies for coronavirus, regardless if they’ve developed symptoms.
According to Red Cross, donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing lab where they’ll also undergo routine disease testing.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, Red Cross said.
The American Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Test results will be available 7 to 10 days on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
