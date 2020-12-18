Red Eye Cafe in Saginaw will be closing, but it’s not the end for the business.
In a letter to its patrons, the café said it has been evicted by its landlord and its last day at 205 N. Hamilton will be Christmas Eve.
“So, we're taking this as a new chance to grow the Red Eye to do something new, to do something exciting," said Barista Nathan Hanley.
Red Eye said it has rented its space for 27 years, but with their lease on a month-by-month basis, it prevents them from fighting eviction.
"I think packing up all our stuff has been really emotional for everybody," he said.
The café went on to say it plans to reopen at 211 N. Hamilton, just three doors down from its current location, next to Streamers Riverfront Pub.
"It's much like this space,” Hanley said. “I mean they were built around the same time period so all the sort of décor, and the vibe that people love about this, the hardwood floors, the brick walls, all that sort of thing. The crown molding, tin roofs, it's got all that. So, I mean it's going to feel just like home I’m really confident."
The business said it will have to take a hiatus in order to renovate the new space.
The business should reopen at its new location in the spring.
"Drinks are going to be the same, service is going to be the same,” he said. “I keep telling people the Red Eye is the people that come here not the location. So as long as they come with us then we'll all be good."
Patrons can follow the café’s Facebook page for updates on the transition.
