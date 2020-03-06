Red Fox Outfitters in Fenton is closing its doors, according to a statement on their Facebook page.
The store announced that it will end operations at the end of April.
The owners said they look forward to the next chapter in their other business, the Fenton Granary, located downtown.
The statement said that the store will immediately begin offering at least a 25% discount on everything as they liquidate.
The store opened six years ago.
