With just a week left until Christmas the Salvation Army of Genesee County is reporting a significant drop in donations this year.
Since the start of the season on November 9th, donations are down by $35,000 over the same time in 2017.
The six-week long fund drive helps provide scholarships for summer camps, meal programs and financial assistance to people in need.
According to the Salvation Army, in 2018 there were over 16,500 people helped who were facing utility shutoffs and eviction notices.
Red kettle locations will take donations through Christmas Eve.
Donations can also be sent to The Salvation Army, 211 W. Kearsley Street, Flint, MI 48502, or by visiting the website www.salarmygenesee.org.
