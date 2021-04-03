The Red Oak Restaurant in Sanford is back open again.
The eatery had a soft launch on April 3 with a small menu, and they are doing full service for Easter.
People who are walking in to eat, may not get a seat.
"We are almost full at all the settings so pretty much if we have any walk-ins it'll be because somebody didn't show up. So, we're probably going to serve about 400 people tomorrow so we're excited," said Melissa Ayotte the Red Oak Restaurant co-owner.
The Red Oak has switched to more plated food due to COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly tripled its staff.
Starting next Wednesday, it will get back to normal opening hours and days.
