FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Stan Mikita,left, pulls away from Detroit Red Wings' Ted Lindsay during an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)